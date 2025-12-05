Fermanagh mourns death of much-loved Kevin Gilmartin

THE Belleek community has been saddened following the passing of much-loved and respected local businessman Kevin Gilmartin.

Formerly of Cliff Road in Belleek, Mr Gilmartin passed away peacefully at his residence, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Kevin, the youngest of eight, continued his education at Ballyshannon Technical School after primary school, cycling there each day.

He gained education relating to agriculture which was useful to help his mother on the family farm.

“Farming life was not exactly the preference for Kevin so in the 1960s he went to work in Belleek Pottery where he greatly enjoyed the work,” Kevin’s funeral mass heard.

“He greatly enjoyed the friendship with all the people who worked there with him and he always remembered his joyful days there and often told stories recently about the time he had been in the pottery.”

Kevin and Veronica married on August 2 1975, celebrating 50 years of marriage in August. Together they welcomed their daughters Pauline, Carlin and Marian in 1976, 1977 and 1978.

Even while devotedly caring for Veronica and their three young girls, Kevin found the drive to open the Gilmartin Craft Shop in 1979.

“Kevin was a man who loved to be busy at home, in his shop and he also gave time to the Belleek fire service until he was 55 years of age and that was very important in the locality,” the mass continued.

“He also gave great time to Belleek Chamber of Commerce and the Belleek and District Partnership and that was very good behind the scenes, as well helping out the locality.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, paid tribute to the well-known Belleek resident.

“I’m truly sorry to hear of the death of Kevin Gilmartin. A gentleman who always had the best interests of Belleek at heart,” Ms Dolan’s tribute read.

Kevin is survived by his wife Veronica, daughters Pauline, Carlin (Peter), Marian (Peter), grandchildren Hannah, Noah, Daniel, Peter and Matthew, sisters Mary and Anne, family circle and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents Kate and John, his brothers Billy, John, Leo and Michael and his sister Kathleen.

Following his Requiem Mass at St. John the Baptist Church Toura on Monday (December 1), he was interred in the adjoining cemetery.