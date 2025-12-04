Fermanagh man to contest charges following alleged RTC

A NUMBER of motoring charges relating to an alleged damage-only road traffic collision have been put to a man who appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Richard Haire (56) from Old Belfast Road in Brookeborough is accused of driving without due care and attention as well as failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report this matter to police.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on April 18 at Tonyglasken Road in Tempo.

Advertisement

A defence solicitor entered not guilty pleas to the charges on Haire’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorkey adjourned the case until December 15 when a contest date is to be fixed.