Fermanagh influencer backs hospital campaign

LOCAL influencer Danielle Collins has added her voice to the growing campaign to protect hospital services in Fermanagh, warning that current travel times to Altnagelvin are ‘unacceptable’ for rural patients.

Speaking in a recent Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) video, Ms Collins highlighted the reality facing local residents, who must undertake a two-hour journey for emergency surgical care.

“I am here in support of Save Our Acute Services,” said the influencer, who has 180,000 followers on TikTok.

“I’m from Enniskillen and for those that don’t know Enniskillen is 54 miles from Altnagelvin. The driving time to Altnagelvin is one hour and 55 minutes which is such a long journey and quite unacceptable at the minute.

“It’s a serious commute for people to be making.”

Ms Collins noted more than 200 local businesses had now rallied behind the campaign to restore emergency surgery at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

“The people of Fermanagh must have emergency surgery restored before there is more deaths and we are not going to be treated like second class citizens,” she added.

Local hotelier Joe Mahon from Irvinestown has also spoken out in support of the SOAS roadmap.

“There are 54 businesses all together in Irvinestown who support this SOAS roadmap so hopefully this is the vision plan for SWAH,” Mr Mahon said.

“Most importantly, I think the people of Fermanagh must have emergency surgery restored in Enniskillen before there are more deaths.”