Fermanagh included in major Irish tourism brand

THE Northern Ireland Economy Minister said that Fermanagh’s inclusion in the Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands scheme will result in “a real opportunity to boost tourism” in the county.

Dr Caoimhe Archibald confirmed the news during a visit to Enniskillen yesterday (Wednesday), with the decision broadly welcomed by many in Fermanagh.

“I’m delighted to be announcing county Fermanagh’s inclusion in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands,” Dr Archibald told the ‘Herald.

”There is huge potential in Fermanagh’s tourism, such huge potential in the tourism businesses we have here in Fermanagh and such lovely lakes and landscapes.

”I think the inclusion of Fermanagh in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands provides a real opportunity to boost tourism further in this area.”

The Sinn Féin MLA previously spoke about her desire to ensure the county would be included in the major scheme, under the direction of the All-Island Strategic Tourism Group, in partnership with Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland.

“It strengthens the Hidden Heartlands brand by having Fermanagh in it. I think everybody wins from this announcement,” added Dr Archibald.

“It’s something we have really been working on for some time, seeing the potential to build on Fermanagh’s tourism which is already performing really well.

“I think this will give them a significant boost and opportunity to grow further,” she added.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, has welcomed the news, pointing out the significant boost that the county’s inclusion in the programme could have for local tourism.

“It’s really positive news for the county and for the whole of the island,” explained Ms Dolan.

”This is the first county that this [Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands] had come cross-border so we really need to embrace this and I think that Fermanagh is well deserving of it.”

Barry Flanagan, who runs the Erne Water Taxi, also feels the scheme will increase opportunities available for tourism business in the county.

”We’re really excited about the opportunity to work alongside Fáilte Ireland,” Mr Flanagan said.

”We have already been promoted by Tourism Northern Ireland and now we’re going to be promoted by Fáilte Ireland, through the Hidden Heartlands initiative, so we’re really excited.”