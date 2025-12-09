Fermanagh GAA county team expenses rise by £97,000

FERMANAGH’S county team expenses increased by £97,897 over the past 12 months, the ‘Herald understands.

Katie Crudden, from Crudden Dolan Ltd, confirmed that the county team expenses for Fermanagh GAA for 2025 stands at £596,412, which is a significant jump from £498,515 for 2024.

In a breakdown delivered to the County Convention on Monday, it was reported that catering costs increased from £123,893 to £134,453 over the past 12 months.

There was also an increase in players’ and officials’ expenses, with the figure rising from £168,538 in 2024, to £216,891 for 2025.

Ms Dolan also confirmed that Fermanagh GAA has a deficit of £29,930 in terms of its income and expenditure.

In 2025, the county reported a total income of £1,150,723, which was a sharp increase from £996,069 from 2024.

Expenditure also increased sharply, rising from 1,016,021 to £1,180,653.

Meanwhile, Club Éirne confirmed that their closing balances as of September 2025 showed £868.50 and €259.99.

The fundraising body Chairman, Ger Treacy, explained that the total income for Club Éirne over the past year was £145,395.77, with the total expenditure sitting at £145,281.95.

Of the expenditure figure, £139,250 was transferred to Fermanagh GAA County Board, with the remaining amount used to cover social media and advertising costs, printing, bank charges and lotto prizes.

Mr Treacy delivered a breakdown of how Fermanagh GAA used the money that was transferred, which includes supporting underage coaching, the county senior teams and the development at Lissan.

The Club Éirne chairman also thanked all of their members and supporters for their “significant” support.

“As we approach 2026, it is a time to look forward and set challenges for Club Éirne; a time to get back to recruiting new members and patrons as it is their consistent funds that will be the ‘lifeblood’ of Fermanagh GAA for many years to come,” explained Mr Treacy.

“We need to help play our part in trying to raise a minimum of £400k per annum for the next five years.

“That is a significant challenge and it is one everyone reading this report must consider.

“If you want the best for the future generations of boys and girls in our county, you must consider how you can help Club Éirne achieve this financial target.”