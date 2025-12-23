Fermanagh football club scoops major grant

A LOCAL soccer club has received significant funding which will help develop its grounds and facilities to make it a more “welcoming, inclusive space”.

Enniskillen Rangers Football Club recently confirmed they’d received £1000 from the Hafner’s Sausages Sports Fund, which has pledged to support grassroots teams and community groups in the North.

The F&W club is the only sports organisation in Fermanagh to be awarded the funding, with club chairman, Tony Roofe, highlighting the impact it will make.

Advertisement

“We have around 160 members from as young as six to former players in their 70s,” explained Mr Roofe.

“We like to think that we offer more than just football; we provide a welcoming, inclusive space where people can connect, stay active and feel part of something meaningful.

“We also support groups such as Fresh Focus, which assists adults with additional needs, our over 50s men’s group, wellbeing gatherings, and local people who use the grounds for walking and exercise.

“Thanks to the £1,000 Hafner’s grant, we can replace weather-damaged benches with durable seating, ensuring our facilities remain safe, welcoming and usable for everyone.”

Sarah Harvey, Senior Brand Manager at Arthur Mallon Foods, owner of Hafner’s Sausages, feels that Enniskillen Rangers is a worthy recipient of the funding.

“Having spent over 20 years as a coach in grassroots sport, I’ve seen first hand how local clubs like Enniskillen Rangers Football Club can transform communities,” Ms Harvey said.

“This year’s response to the Hafner’s Sports Fund was incredible and choosing just five winners was no easy task for our judging panel.”

Advertisement

“Hafner’s has always cared about nourishing our communities in more ways than one; with the Hafner’s Sports Fund, we are giving back to local clubs that make a real difference to people’s lives.

“These are the places where friendships are formed, confidence is built, and future generations are inspired and we’re proud to support them.”