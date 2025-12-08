Fermanagh emergency services ready for Storm Bram

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and emergency agencies are preparing for Storm Bram, with a Met Office yellow wind warning in place from 9am to 9pm on Tuesday, December 9.

Gusts of 50–60mph are expected widely, with more than 70mph possible in exposed western areas.

In the interests of public safety, the Council will close a number of outdoor facilities during the warning period, including the Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail, Gortin Glens Forest Park, Lough Navar Forest Drive, all household recycling centres, Forthill Park, Henry Street Dog Park, Killyfole Walk, North Fermanagh Valley Park, Arleston Dog Park and St Julian’s Park.

Reopening may be delayed to allow safety inspections. Residents should present bins as normal but secure loose outdoor items. All other Council buildings and services are scheduled to operate as usual.

Meanwhile, multi-agency preparations are underway. Department for Infrastructure roads and rivers teams have been clearing gullies and putting staff on standby, while river and sea levels continue to be monitored. Community Resilience Groups have also been advised to prepare.

Strong winds could cause power cuts, fallen trees, travel disruption and large coastal waves, with flooding possible on exposed roads. Road users are urged to plan ahead, follow diversions, slow down and never drive through flood water.

Obstructions can be reported via nidirect or by calling 0300 200 7899. Flooding incidents should be reported to 0300 2000 100. NIE Networks is reminding the public to stay clear of damaged electricity equipment and report hazards to 03457 643 643.

Further updates will be issued on Council channels, and the public is advised to monitor Met Office and nidirect warnings.