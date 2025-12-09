Fermanagh domestic abuser avoids jail

A 46-year-old man who questioned why he is charged with domestic violence offences when the reason for his arrest was an “exchange” between him and his wife has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Leslie Moyo from Derrin Road in Enniskillen was first brought to court following an incident on October 28 charged with twice assaulting his wife.

When asked if he understood the charges Moyo replied, “Yes, but the problem is why is this domestic abuse? It was an exchange between me and my wife.”

Advertisement

He was remanded in custody for a time before admitting both charges at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

A prosecuting lawyer explained a report was received from the victim who set out how she was getting ready for work when Moyo became verbally abusive.

In the course of this he followed her to the bathroom and tried to pull her out of the shower.

She used the showerhead to spray water at him and he left the bathroom.

A short time later when she was dressing Moyo became physically aggressive grabbing her by the right arm causing her to fall to the ground.

During this, the couple’s two children were present but the victim stressed her husband posed no threat to them.

She informed police he drank alcohol most days and would became verbally aggressive as a result.

Advertisement

There had been verbal and emotional abuse regularly however this was the first time he was physically aggressive.

The victim was frightened and very concerned his behaviour would escalate further or he would become more physically aggressive in the future and did not wish for him to return to the home address.

When interviewed Moyo admitted there had been a disagreement, but he denied the offences and insisted he did not assault his wife.

The court was told there was also one previous non-physical domestic incident on record from 2024.

A defence barrister said the charges were admitted and arose out of “a disagreement of infidelity”.

He added Moyo’s recollection of events is not clear but he accepts the charges and that the relationship has ended.

District Judge Alana McSorley pointed out the issue was aggravated by domestic violence and that the couple’s children were present.

However she took onboard there were no previous instances of this behaviour and the marriage has now irretrievably broken down.

Under these circumstances she handed Moyo a sentence of four months imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

She also imposed a Restraining Order for 12 months, banning him from contacting the victim or entering the area of her home.