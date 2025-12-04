Fermanagh artists to be celebrated at exhibition

DEVENISH Gallery are holding an exhibition on Friday (December 5) at 7pm, featuring an extensive collection of work by internationally recognised local artist Liam Blake.

It will be showcasing prints, posters and collectables for sale. This includes Elizabeth Bennett prints of Enniskillen, framed, Frances Morris’ tranquil Lough Erne print ,framed, and a ceramic plate by Czech pottery.

Gordon Miles’ limited-edition etchings will also be available along with a Laurel and Hardy reproduction classic film poster (USA), Colin Gibson fine art pencil sketches, and R. J. Brian Coulter’s award-winning mixed-size prints of Lough Erne, Dunluce Castle and Enniskillen Spires.

The collection, purchased by gallery Colin Burns from a private collector, is now on sale—offering art lovers a rare chance to own one of Blake’s distinctive works.

Blake, a native of Enniskillen, gained recognition for his vivid landscapes of the Irish countryside, painted in gouache and oil. Many of the newly acquired works were unfinished, giving a unique glimpse into a creative period of the artist’s life.

Burns believes the exhibition will highlight Blake’s earlier pieces, saying, “The collection is unique, made up of his early works, and there are also two rare pictures from Blake of Enniskillen.

“This includes Head Street and Nugent’s Street. Since the collection was acquired, prices have risen considerably because of the interest in his work.”

Blake lived for many years in Newtownbutler and once held a very successful exhibition there, hosted in a local shop. He was known for his creativity and resourcefulness, often painting on whatever materials he had at hand—from wooden boards to the backs of cigarette packets.

Colin has a deep understanding of art, developed over fifty years of collecting. With a background in international business, he now channels his experience and passion into showcasing artists like Blake.

Visit Devenish Gallery in Enniskillen to view and purchase fine pieces from a range of artists, including this exceptional collection celebrating Liam Blake’s enduring legacy and remarkable contribution to Irish art.

Devenish Gallery is located on Forthill Street, Enniskillen, and can be contacted on 028 6632 4737.