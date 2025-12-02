+44 (0)28 6632 2066
The footbridge will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Enniskillen footbridge to close for essential works

Posted: 7:33 am December 2, 2025

AN Enniskillen footbridge will be closed this week for essential maintenance work.

The footbridge, which links Derrychara Playing Fields to Castle Basin Promenade, will be closed from 8am-5pm on Wednesday, December 3 and Thursday, December 4.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said no pedestrian access will be available across the bridge during this time.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are carried out.,” added the spokesperson. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

