Drunk digger driver avoids prison

A 39-YEAR-OLD man who narrowly avoided prison after taking a digger on a dangerous joyride openly told Enniskillen Magistrates Court he had drunk so much, he couldn’t remember anything about the incident.

Rafal Kryzysztof Dukas of no fixed abode admitted driving dangerously, without a licence or insurance and while unfit through drink or drugs.

He further admitted handling the digger knowing it had been stolen in the republic of Ireland.

The court heard police received numerous reports of a Volvo digger being driven in a dangerous manner in the Derrylin area of County Fermanagh around 8pm on November 29.

It was contended the digger narrowly missed colliding with a number of other vehicles and also came within very close proximity of a house.

On arrival officers discovered the digger lying partially on its side in a ditch and Dukas was behind the wheel.

Signs of intoxication noted and he was arrested, providing an evidential alcohol reading of 75mcg – 30mcg in excess of the limit.

During interview he admitted all charges put to him, telling officers he had taken the digger from his place of work in County Cavan.

A defence solicitor conceded this was “Bizarre and potentially dangerous in equal measure. He cannot offer any reason as to why he took the digger in the first place.”

At this, speaking from the dock Dukas said, “To be honest, I drank so much I can’t remember anything.”

The defence added, “There were no injuries or damage to property, but it is accepted this was a severe incident. The defendant has no previous record for any offending whatsoever and deeply regrets his actions.”

District Judge Alana McSorley said: “Driving a digger while over the limit was completely reckless and dangerous. It is only by good fortune that no-one was injured.”

She decided the matter did cross the custody threshold however given the previously clear record she agreed to suspend the six months imposed for two years.

Driving was also disqualified for two years.