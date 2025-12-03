Derrygonnelly woman remembered through community walk

A community walk will be held in Derrygonnelly this weekend in memory of a popular local woman.

Eileen Watters died in July.

The 6km walk in her memory will set off from Derrygonnelly Community Centre on Saturday, December 6.

Registration is at 10am and donations of £5 are welcome.

All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Cancer Connect Devenish Dragons.

The Devenish Dragons is a dragon boating team launched in 2023 by Cancer Connect NI.

The group was created to support individuals directly impacted by cancer, providing a space for emotional healing, physical strength building, and mental well-being.

The initiative was inspired by the positive effects of dragon boat paddling observed in other groups, such as the Donegal Dragons and the Lagan Dragons.

Dragon boating has been shown to improve symptoms of lymphoedema, enhance physical fitness, and boost overall well-being.

The Devenish Dragons paddle on Lough Erne, making use of the beautiful local waterways for their activities.