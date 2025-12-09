Council facilities closed due to incoming storm

A number of outdoor facilities in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area are closed today due to the expected stormy weather.

Due to the Met Office weather warning for wind, which is in place from 9am to 9pm today, the council has closed the following facilities:

Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail

Gortin Glens Forest Park (including scenic drive)

Lough Navar Forest Drive

Household Recycling Centres (due to risk of flying debris)

Forthill Park

Henry Street Dog Park

Killyfole Walk

North Fermanagh Valley Park

Arleston Dog Park

St Julian’s Park

A council spokesperson said: “There may be some delays in the reopening of these sites to enable safety inspections. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Advertisement

Residents should continue to present their bins for collection as normal and should secure any outdoor objects on their property, such as garden furniture and trampolines, which may cause damage during high winds.

All other council services, buildings and facilities are scheduled to operate as normal during the weather warning.