Council celebrates local sports clubs

A SPECIAL celebration was held at the Townhall in Enniskillen to mark 50 years of NFC Kesh and North Fermanagh Cricket Club.

Representatives from both sporting organisations gathered for the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council event, which was another memorable event to recognise the club’s longevity and success.

As previously reported by the ‘Herald, in 1975, Kesh Cricket Club and Kesh United Football Club merged to form a single club with a shared home and purpose.

A statement from North Fermanagh Cricket Club said the celebration at the Townhall in Enniskillen “felt like a fitting tribute” to everyone who played a part in their success.

“To gather in such a historic venue, surrounded by friends, supporters, and long-standing servants of the club, felt like a fitting tribute to half a century of cricketing endeavour in our community,” a statement read.

“Moments like these remind us not only of how far we have come, but also of the countless individuals who have contributed to the NFCC story over the decades.”

Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, and local representatives, John McClaughry and Rosemary Barton, all made addresses at the civic reception.

Geoff Delap, a founding member of the cricket club, also spoke on behalf of the club.

With their golden jubilee year drawing to a close, the North Fermanagh Cricket Club said there’s a “renewed energy” as they get ready for a new chapter in their history.

“The civic reception felt not just like a formal ceremony, but a celebration of what North Fermanagh Cricket Club represents,” the club said.

“It was an acknowledgment of the volunteers who cut the outfield, roll the wicket and carry out the dozens of unseen tasks that allow a club to function.

“It was also a tribute to the players, past and present, whose commitment has built a legacy that we are proud to carry forward.

“We remain proud of our heritage, appreciative of our community, and enthusiastic about the future.

“There is a renewed energy within the club — a belief that North Fermanagh Cricket Club’s best days may still lie ahead.”