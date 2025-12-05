Campaigner addresses Fermanagh dementia event

People living with dementia in Fermanagh embraced “a unique and wonderful opportunity” to meet with a renowned campaigner.

Members of the Dementia NI Empowerment Groups in Enniskillen, Irvinestown and Omagh, joined forces for a special meeting with Helen Rochford-Brennan, a well-known campaigner for dementia.

Diagnosed with the condition in 2012, Ms Rochford-Brennan has produced a number of books and documentaries about dementia.

She has also won a number of awards, including an Honorary Doctorate of Law from NUI Galway, for her work on the rights of people with dementia.

During her recent stop-off in Enniskillen, the campaigner spoke to many local people who are living with dementia, informing them of her recent work and ambitions.

“Members of Dementia NI first met Helen [Rochford-Brennan] at the Queen’s University Belfast Dementia Conference in September,” a spokesperson from Dementia NI explained.

“We were delighted to welcome her to the Westend Centre in Enniskillen to hear from her how ‘life can be rich and meaningful after a diagnosis’ and Helen is certainly proof of this.

“Helen is a Global Dementia Ambassador who has served in leadership roles in organisations including The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s Dementia

Working Group and as a Board member of Alzheimer Europe.

“She also supports research projects and collaborates with organisations like Mental Health Europe, the Global Brain Institute and the Global Coalition on Ageing.”

Recently, Stephen Kennedy from Derrygonnelly was diagnosed with dementia in 2016, when he was just 56-years-old, shared his views that the county is left behind when it comes to available support.

“The UK Government launched their funding spend for the next four years and dementia health services weren’t mentioned at all. I’ve challenged [Minister] Mike Nesbitt on it,” Stephen previously said.

“The straight answer back was we don’t have the funding coming into the country. If the money isn’t being allocated to Northern Ireland, how are we going to get it and where do we get it from?”

Dementia campaigners in Fermanagh have been lobbying for more financial support, but to no avail.

It was recently reported that two new dementia drugs, Lecanemab and Donanemab, which have been approved for use in the UK, won’t be available on the NHS due to their cost.