Brookeborough ladies GAA club marks 25 years

A special celebration was held recently to recognise 25 years of ladies GAA in Brookeborough which has been ‘at the heart of the club’ and the community for a quarter of a century.

Past and present members of Brookeborough Heber MacMahon’s ladies GAA teams turned out to the Townhall in Enniskillen for the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council reception.

Council chairman, Barry McElduff, recognised the role that the ladies section of the club has played over the past 25 years.

“Brookeborough Ladies was founded in November 2000 by Daphne Greene, with Dympna Moane as secretary and Maureen Breen as treasurer,” explained Cllr McElduff.

“These three pioneering women laid the foundation for the club, welcoming players not only from Brookeborough, Coonian and Fivemiletown, but from neighbouring areas such as Maguiresbridge and Roslea.

“A pivotal moment came in 2004 when the senior ladies won both the double league and championship for the first time.

“The club’s youth football has also continued to flourish, with recent wins in the U16 league and U15 Féile competition in Fermanagh.”

The Council chairman also highlighted the powerful work that the club has done to improve the health and wellbeing of members in the community.

“Community and fundraising have always been at the heart of the club,” said Cllr McElduff.

“Initiatives have included 10k runs, circuit classes, craft fairs, food bank appeals, and health services like Action Cancer providing free health checks to the women of the club.

“The club remains committed to developing underage structures and supporting every girl who wants to play Gaelic football.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend the dedication of its committee, coaches, volunteers, parents, and players, thanks to you the future of Brookeborough Ladies is bright.”

Cllr McElduff also said that the ladies section of the club should be commended for “creating pathways for young people and adults” in the local area.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to promoting active lifestyles for all,” he said.

“Brookeborough GAC helps us to achieve this by creating pathways for young people and adults to actively engage in sport, challenge themselves and gain confidence and support through social engagement.

“I would again like to thank all the girls and ladies who have proudly worn the Brookeborough Heber MacMahon’s jersey over the years.

“Your dedication, teamwork and inspiring spirit have been instrumental to the club’s journey. Here’s to 25 extraordinary years of growth, achievement and lasting friendships.”