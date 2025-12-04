Big Brother star opens Enniskillen’s BPerfect store

Multi-award-winning Irish beauty brand BPerfect Cosmetics has celebrated the grand opening of its stunning new 1,000 sq.ft.

Megastore at Erneside Shopping Centre, Enniskillen. This exciting expansion not only strengthens BPerfect’s retail presence across Northern Ireland but also creates eight new local jobs.

The launch event attracted a lively crowd of influencers, fans, and shoppers, highlighted by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a glamorous atmosphere.

Among the special guests was Big Brother star and BPerfect Brand Ambassador Jenny Baird, who thrilled attendees with her vibrant presence.

She was joined by Mrs Glam’s Michelle Regazzoli-Stone and BPerfect CEO Brendan McDowell, who also DJed during the celebration.

Visitors to the Enniskillen Megastore can explore the full BPerfect universe under one roof, featuring the exclusive 2025 Christmas Giftset Collection, Skin Studio, Tan Studio, Skin Fusion, and popular product lines like the award-winning Chroma Cover Foundation, Mrs Glam range, and Voduz haircare.

CEO Brendan McDowell said, “BPerfect is about celebrating individuality and creating memorable experiences. We’re excited to welcome everyone to our new Enniskillen store.”

The new Megastore is located at Unit 29, Erneside Shopping Centre, Enniskillen.