£70 Lakeland Forum redevelopment begins in Enniskillen

CONSTRUCTION of the rejuvinated Lakelands Forum has officially begun.

The £70 million project, supported by £20 million of UK Government funding, plans to deliver a state-of-the-art leisure, health and wellbeing hub on the banks of the River Erne.

Once complete the new facility will include swimming pools, gym and fitness suite, community spaces for health and wellbeing activities, soft play area, sensory room, café and extensive outdoor amenities including a destination playpark, pump track, 3G pitch, cycling and walking trails and an active waterfront area.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Barry McElduff, said, “Today marks a significant milestone for our district as we officially begin construction on the new Leisure and Wellness Centre in Enniskillen.

“This ambitious redevelopment of the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum demonstrates the Council’s commitment to promoting health and wellbeing, creating inclusive and accessible spaces, boosting tourism and economic growth and advancing climate action.

“I am delighted that we have reached this stage and would like to sincerely thank our funding partners, contractors and project management team for their dedication and progress to date.

“I also want to acknowledge and thank the local community and nearby residents for their support and cooperation during the site preparation phase. We look forward to seeing the build progress in the months ahead.”

Construction works are being undertaken by GRAHAM with completion expected in 2028.

Gerry Rowe, Regional Director at GRAHAM, said, “Our commitment to innovation is central to this development.

“We are privileged to be delivering what will become Ireland’s first Passivhaus-certified leisure centre.

“Adopting this stringent standard underscores our focus on exceptional energy efficiency and substantially minimising the environmental impact of the new facility. We are confident this world-class centre will serve as a sustainable and valued community asset for decades to come.”

Minister for Devolution, Faith and Communities, Miatta Fahnbulleh, added, “We’re making sure communities have the investment they need to thrive as part of our Plan for Change, and projects like this are a key part of that.