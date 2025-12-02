Fivemiletown College releases heartfelt Christmas video

THIS CHRISTMAS, Fivemiletown College has released a heartwarming festive video celebrating the school and its community.

Working alongside Philip Anderson Films, colleagues Andrea McNeary and Izzy Galloway brought the project to life with the support of talented pupils and staff.

Together, they have created a truly special Christmas video that celebrates the spirit of Fivemiletown College and its wider community.

Every scene reflects the warmth, friendship, and collaboration that make the school feel like a close-knit family, highlighting the strong bonds between staff and students alike.

In the video titled “A Christmas Note,” a new pupil arrives at the school and discovers a message in his diary that reads: “Welcome to the Fivemiletown College family! Merry Christmas!”

The story then follows a series of notes being passed from pupil to pupil, to staff, and even to local Fivemiletown businesses. The video ends with another new pupil entering the school, starting the cycle all over again.

The video was shared on social media on Monday night and has already been viewed and shared hundreds of times.

“The production captures the joy, unity and warmth that make the school feel like a family. With heartfelt scenes and a beautiful message of togetherness, the video reminds us that the festive season is not just about celebration – it’s about caring for one another,” Ms McNeary told the ‘Herald.

Reflecting on the advert, Head Girl Ellie Lyons said, “The advert reflects the true spirit of our school, highlighting kindness, unity, and the importance of standing together. I am extremely proud to be Head Girl at Fivemiletown College, and I believe this advert shows the heart of who we are,” she said.