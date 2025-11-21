Volunteers on a mission to raise diabetes awareness

ON FRIDAY, World Diabetes Day highlighted the challenges faced by people living with the condition, from spotting early symptoms to managing daily life.

Local volunteers Dinah Shortt and Anne Harland, both mothers of sons diagnosed with diabetes, said they were inspired to give back to the community by sharing their time and experiences.

Dinah Shortt reflected on how reassuring it was to meet other parents when her son was diagnosed, noting how much diabetes treatment has improved since then.

Anne Harland added that many people still fail to recognise the symptoms, which are often obvious in children but harder to spot in adults.

Experts say that beyond managing physical health, many people with diabetes face misunderstanding and judgement from others. For World Diabetes Day, Diabetes UK is calling for greater awareness and compassion to help challenge the stigma that still surrounds the condition.

“For far too many people with diabetes, managing their physical health is only part of the challenge,” Tina McCrossan, National Director of Diabetes UK Northern Ireland.Tina McCrossan, National Director of Diabetes UK Northern Ireland.

“Every day, people tell us they feel blamed, judged or made to feel like their diabetes is their fault. That’s simply wrong.”

Diabetes UK is highlighting the importance of addressing the stigma and misconceptions that still affect people living with the condition.

“No-one living with diabetes should feel ashamed,” she said.

“Through our ‘Strike Out Stigma’ campaign we’re calling on everyone – from friends and families, schools, employers and healthcare professionals to move past the misconceptions and judgement that surround diabetes.

“Together, we can create a society that leads with compassion and understanding.”