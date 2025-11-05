Vets offering free microchipping to reduce strays

A LOCAL vets is offering free microchipping for pets all this month, in a bid to reduce the number of stray animals in the county.

Lisbellaw Veterinary Clinic, in collaboration with the Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA), is offering the free service for dogs and cats throughout November.

The clinic hopes the scheme will make it easier to reunite lost animals with their owners and lessen the strain on local animal welfare services.

A spokesperson for Lisbellaw Veterinary Clinic emphasised the importance of neutering and spaying cats, noting the area had seen a growing problem with feral and stray cats.

To address this, the clinic is also offering reduced rates for spaying and neutering during the month of November.

The initiative comes as animal welfare groups in Fermanagh face mounting challenges.

As reported by the Fermanagh Herald last month, Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary recently warned it could face closure due to the rising number of stray cats and increasing veterinary costs.

Meanwhile, Cats Protection withdrew from Fermanagh and Tyrone last year, leaving remaining clinics and sanctuaries struggling to cope with demand.

Those wishing to support the initiative can make a donation directly to Lisbellaw Veterinary Clinic, with all proceeds going to the USPCA to help fund similar projects.

Appointments can be made by calling 028 9443 8321 or via the Digitail app.