Two fatalities following Fermanagh road collision

Police have confirmed that two men have died following the crash on the Derrylin Road in Fermanagh last night, involving a Donegal to Dublin Bus Eireann coach.

Last night police confirmed the Derrylin Road junction with the Tiravally Road had been closed due to a two-vehicle collision. A large number of emergency services attended the scene, and the road was reopened this morning.

Earlier today the NI Ambulance Service had stated its crews had delivered treatment at the scene, and no patients had been taken to hospital.

Sadly, this evening, police have confirmed that two men sadly passed away at the scene.

Chief Inspector Simpson of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly after 7pm, we received a report of a collision involving a Ford Kuga and a bus on the Derrylin Road.

“Officers attended, alongside emergency service partners, however the two occupants of the Kuga were pronounced deceased at the scene.

“There have been no reports of any serious injuries to the driver or passengers of the bus at this time.

“The Derrylin Road remained closed for some time overnight, but reopened on Saturday morning, November 29.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1276 of 28/11/25.”

You can also submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.