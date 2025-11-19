Tributes to much loved Belleek woman Edith Kirkpatrick

THE Belleek community and beyond has been left deeply saddened by the passing of Edith Kirkpatrick.

Formerly of Sunnyside Belleek, Mrs Kirkpatrick passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on November 8.

Born in Maguiresbridge on February 2 1934, to David and Annie Armstrong, Edith was the youngest of three.

Edith and Tommy Kirkpatrick married on August 28 1958 and lived in 7 Rathmore Terrace, which Tommy had bought after her family had moved away from Belleek.

They had five children Carol, Averil, Alan, Nigel and Sharon.

“She was a wonderful mother and wife and all of her five children were never in any doubt about her love and care for them,” Edith’s funeral service heard.

“When the grandchildren started to come along, they received the same love and care, with the added tendency to utterly spoil them with little treats from the magical little cupboard in the kitchen.”

Edith’s house was perfectly positioned in the village to be a convenient stop off for people going into or out of the village to do their shopping. Everyone knew that her house at Sunnyside was a good place to receive a warm welcome and a good cup of tea and a chat.

“A good chat and a bit of craic and the opportunity to play host was the highlight of Edith’s day and friends and neighbours came and went every day. Edith lived alone, but thanks to her friends and neighbours, she was never lonely,” her funeral heard.

“Edith made sure to take a walk down the town every day, when she was more mobile. She was very sociable, so a trip to the shops always involved much chatting and fellowship.

“She was known as the friendly smiling lady who didn’t forget your name and who was always interested in you and what was going on with you. She listened without judgment and cared for you without condition.”

Edith is survived by her children, Carol (Keith), Averil (Paul), Alan (Michelle), Nigel (Cristina) and Sharon (Ian), her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband Thomas and siblings Joan and David.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Edith took place on Wednesday, November 12 in Belleek Parish Church, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.