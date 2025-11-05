Tributes to Fermanagh man described as ‘one of a kind’

TRIBUTES have been paid across the Fermanagh community following the death of Seamus McConnell who was remembered as a ‘true gentleman’ and as ‘one of a kind.’

Formerly of Blaney in Derrygonnelly, Mr McConnell passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 27, following a battle with illness.

The father-of-three was a respected contractor, who ran his own construction business alongside his lifelong friend, Gerald Dundas.

Celebrant at his Requiem Mass at St Patrick’s Church in Derrygonnelly, Fr Cathal Deery, remembered Mr McConnell for his strong work ethic.

“For more than 50 years, Seamus worked with his hands, shaping wood and stone and creating homes, spaces and places where others could enjoy and live and love and belong,” recalled Fr Deery.

“He gave many young men an insight into his trade. He instilled in so many a belief in going out to work and he had a very strong work ethic.”

In May 1984, Mr McConnell married his wife Ann dedicating his life to their three daughters, Arlene, Áine and Emer.

Mr McConnell had a passion for Irish traditional music. He was also a dedicated sponsor of Derrygonnelly Harps GFC.

Fr Deery remembered Mr McConnell for his strong faith.

“When Seamus received the news of his illness, he carried it with his usual fortitude and resilience. He relied on his faith and was carried along by the wishes of so many,” he said.

Derrygonnelly Harps GFC remembered Mr McConnell as “a great supporter” in an online tribute.

“Along with Gerald Dundas, Seamus was a very prominent sponsor in the late 1990s and well into the 2000s and he was always a great supporter of any club initiative,” the club said.

Mr McConnell is survived by his wife Ann, daughters Arlene, Áine and Emer (Ciaran), his brother Eamon (Maureen RIP) and his sisters Bridie Lunny (John), Eileen and Dympna Carr (Vincie).

He is predeceased by his parents Hugh and Molly and his sister Veronica.

Following his Requiem Mass at St Patrick’s Church in Derrygonnelly on Thursday (October 30), he was interred in the adjoining cemetery.