Trailer used to steal car near Derrylin

POLICE are investigating the theft of this car near Derrylin.
The PSNI believe the vehicle was transported on a trailer or transporter between 8.30pm on Friday, October 31, and 11am yesterday.
A police spokesperson said: “If you can assist us in our investigation, or have CCTV which may have captured anything, please phone 101 and quote reference number CC2025110101084.”
Posted: 9:11 am November 2, 2025