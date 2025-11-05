Today’s death notices – Wednesday, November 5

Flanagan, Patrick Bartholomew (BARRY), late of Enniskillen and Dublin, passed away suddenly on Monday the 3rd November 2025, sadly missed by his loving sons Gareth (Ciara), Stephen (Kayleigh) and Darren, loving brother of Valentine O’Kelly and Caroline Kelly, and devoted grandfather to his many grandchildren. Barry’s remains will repose at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Ballinamallard, BT94 2ES, on Thursday the 6th November 2025 from 5pm to 8pm. All are welcome to meet the family. A celebration of Barry’s life will take place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Friday 7th November 2025 at 1pm, with burial at Breandrum Cemetery, Tempo Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6GZ.

WILSON – 3rd November 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Tamlaght Park, Tamlaght, Enniskillen. Thomas (Henry), dearly loved husband of Sharon, much-loved father of Chelsey (Mark) and Courtney, and cherished grandfather of Willow and Brooke. House strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Tuesday 4th November from 5.00pm – 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Henry’s life will take place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Wednesday 5th November at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie. Cheques should be made payable to Marie Curie and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Henry will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.