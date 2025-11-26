Today’s death notices – Wednesday, November 26

KELLY, Margaret 199 Eshnadarragh Road, Eshnadarragh, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh, BT92 7LE. Tuesday 25th November peacefully in Gortacharn Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Desie, parents Patrick and Agnes, sister Maureen, brother Michael, sister-in-law Nuala, brother-in-law Peter, Charlie and Peter. Loving mother to Malachy (Evelyn), Bernard (Patrice), Mary (Francis), and Angela (Jimmy). May Margaret’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Reposing at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home from 6.00pm until 9.00pm this evening Tuesday, followed by removal at 9.00pm to Margaret’s home. Margaret will be reposing at her home from 2.00pm until 10.00pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive in St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for 11.00am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Aghadrumsee cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren Donal, Niall, Keith, Sarah, Gemma and Grace and great grandson Jack. House private to family and friends at all other times please. Margaret’s funeral mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/roslea

John Matthew Connor, Alberton, Johannesburg, South Africa. Sadly, passed away 24th November 2025 after a brief illness, aged 85. Dearly loved husband of Kathy and father to Maria, John, Sharon, James and Caroline, brother to Ethel, James and Billy. Will be sadly missed by his children, their partners, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the wider family.