+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

Today’s death notices – Wednesday, November 19

Posted: 6:00 am November 19, 2025

Lawson, 18th November 2025, peacefully, at Slieve Na Mon Care Home. David, late of Lisolvan Park, Brookeborough and formerly Milltown, Dungannon. A devoted husband of the late Doris (née Hoey) and a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Family home strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of David will take place on Thursday at 1.00pm in Brookeborough Methodist Church, followed by interment in Maguiresbridge Methodist Cemetery. David will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all his wider family circle and friends. “The Lord is my shepherd.”

MACPHERSON, Sarah (Sally) 18th November 2025, peacefully at her home, 23 Castletown Road, Monea, Enniskillen. Sarah (Sally), beloved wife of the late Ewen, dearly loved mother of Heather, Fiona, Anna and Suzanne and a much-loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. House strictly private please. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Sally will take place in Enniskillen Presbyterian Church on Friday 21st November at 1.00pm followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Focus NI. Cheques should be made payable please to Cancer Focus NI and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES or donate online via wtmorrison.com Sally will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.

James “Seamus” Farry, Peacefully 16th November 2025, 148 Hillview Road, Enniskillen. Dearly beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Josephine (Josie) Farry (Paul Brazil), Catherine (Cathy) Lunny (Niall Lunny), Róisin McKinley (Neville McKinley) and James (Jimmy) Farry (Kiera McCluskey). Devoted grandfather to Ryan Brewster/Catriona Maguire; Niamh, Molly and Holly (RIP) Lunny; Lily and Clara McKinley; Pearce (RIP), Jasper and Eden Farry; and great grandfather to Aiobhinn Brewster. Brother of Sean (RIP), PJ (RIP), Jean McQuillan (RIP), Molly Doherty, Olivine Cox, Margaret Shannon, Liam (RIP), Carmel McGrade, Bernadette McGrade and Owen. Seamus will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his loving family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Seamus will repose in John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen from 4–8pm on Tuesday 18th November. Family home private please. Funeral Mass for Seamus will take place on Wednesday 19th November at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Seamus “May you rest in eternal peace, until we meet again.”

Related posts:

Today’s death notices – Friday, October 24 Today’s death notices – Monday, November 10 Today’s death notices – Wednesday, November 12
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2025 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA