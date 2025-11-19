Today’s death notices – Wednesday, November 19

Lawson, 18th November 2025, peacefully, at Slieve Na Mon Care Home. David, late of Lisolvan Park, Brookeborough and formerly Milltown, Dungannon. A devoted husband of the late Doris (née Hoey) and a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Family home strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of David will take place on Thursday at 1.00pm in Brookeborough Methodist Church, followed by interment in Maguiresbridge Methodist Cemetery. David will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all his wider family circle and friends. “The Lord is my shepherd.”

MACPHERSON, Sarah (Sally) 18th November 2025, peacefully at her home, 23 Castletown Road, Monea, Enniskillen. Sarah (Sally), beloved wife of the late Ewen, dearly loved mother of Heather, Fiona, Anna and Suzanne and a much-loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. House strictly private please. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Sally will take place in Enniskillen Presbyterian Church on Friday 21st November at 1.00pm followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Focus NI. Cheques should be made payable please to Cancer Focus NI and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES or donate online via wtmorrison.com Sally will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.

James “Seamus” Farry, Peacefully 16th November 2025, 148 Hillview Road, Enniskillen. Dearly beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Josephine (Josie) Farry (Paul Brazil), Catherine (Cathy) Lunny (Niall Lunny), Róisin McKinley (Neville McKinley) and James (Jimmy) Farry (Kiera McCluskey). Devoted grandfather to Ryan Brewster/Catriona Maguire; Niamh, Molly and Holly (RIP) Lunny; Lily and Clara McKinley; Pearce (RIP), Jasper and Eden Farry; and great grandfather to Aiobhinn Brewster. Brother of Sean (RIP), PJ (RIP), Jean McQuillan (RIP), Molly Doherty, Olivine Cox, Margaret Shannon, Liam (RIP), Carmel McGrade, Bernadette McGrade and Owen. Seamus will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his loving family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Seamus will repose in John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen from 4–8pm on Tuesday 18th November. Family home private please. Funeral Mass for Seamus will take place on Wednesday 19th November at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Seamus “May you rest in eternal peace, until we meet again.”