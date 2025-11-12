Today’s death notices – Wednesday, November 12

The death has occurred of JOHN ANTHONY GALLAGHER, watchmaker and jeweller, of Corry, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Honouring John’s wishes, cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan H1Z RF78, at 12.30 pm on SATURDAY 15th NOVEMBER 2025. John will be forever loved and sorely missed by Michael, Phyl, RoseMarie, Omar, Teresa, Norman, Bridget, Geraldine and Bernard, his nephews Matthew, Patrick, Benjamin, Joshua and their partners, and the wider family circle. Predeceased by his parents John and Sarah Gallagher. Family home private.

Margaret Corrigan Peacefully 10th November 2025. Formerly of Drumkeen, Culkey Enniskillen, late of Millcroft Care Home. Beloved wife of the late Cormac Corrigan. Loving mother of Brigid. Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered lovingly by all her friends at the Millcroft Care Home, extended family circle and friends. Margaret will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, BT74 6AN on Wednesday 12th November from 6-8pm. Funeral Mass for Margaret will take place on Thursday 13th November at 10am at St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Mass available to watch on Parish webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Dementia NI (cheques should be made payable to Dementia NI) c/o John McKeegan Undertaker or any family member. Margaret “Eternal life in heaven is the gift of God’s love for you.”

Robert Convey. Peacefully 8th November 2025. Late of 24 Lowtherstown Court, Irvinestown. Predeceased by his sons William and Martin. Dear brother of John (Libby), Bridie, Thomas (Mary RIP), Anne and Lena. Deeply regretted by his loving family, extended family circle and friends. Robert will repose in John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen on Tuesday 11th November from 6-8pm. Prayers will take place in John McKeegan Funeral Home at 2pm on Wednesday 12th November followed by interment in St Mary’s Church Cemetery, Arney. Robert “Heaven is now your home.”