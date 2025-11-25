Today’s death notices – Tuesday, November 25

Donald (Don) Whitley, Belfast and formerly Lisbellaw. Don passed away Saturday 22nd November 2025, peacefully in the Regional Intensive Care Unit, RVH, Belfast, surrounded by his adoring family. Darling husband of Rosie, and dearest son of Melvin, and his late Mother Meta. Cherished brother of Edith (Chris), David, Heather (Raymond), Barbara (Mervyn), Doris (Robbie) and Richard. Dearest Son-in-law of Joan and her late husband Willie, and sisters in law Carole (Hugh) and Arlene (Derek). Treasured Uncle of Kelly (David) and Michael, Paul (Sarah) and Gary (Donna), Christopher (Jenny), Judy (David) and Anna (Luke), Darcie (Gary) and Katie (Paul), Ashley and Jenna (Chris). Doting Great Uncle of Zach and Finn, Tori and Robbie, Jessica, Ashley and Holly, Ellie and Sam, Poppy, Bray and Rohan, and Bea. Loved by his wider family circle, and his dear and valued friends. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Don will take place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, Co.Fermanagh BT94 2ES, on Friday 28th November at 12 noon, followed by private cremation. There will be an opportunity to meet Rosie and family prior to the service, from 11.15am. The family invite you to join them after the Service for refreshments, in Ballycassidy House. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, will be for the Regional Intensive Care Unit, Belfast. Please make cheques payable to REVIVE, and send to WT Morrison Funeral Directors, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh BT94 2ES, or donate online via wtmorrison.com. Just look for me and love me, as I know I loved you.

The death has occured of Violet Irwin (wife of the late Albert), 461 Lattone Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh BT93 4EG. Remains will repose in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh BT94 2ES, on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Family home private at all times please. Remains will arrive in Garrison Parish Church on Tuesday for Funeral Service at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to the Friends of the Cancer Centre, c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison or any family member. Cheques to be made payable to Friends of the Cancer Centre. Forever loved and deeply missed by sons Stuart, Alan and Stephen, brothers Austin (Sadie), Victor (Linda), all the Irwin family, Violet’s extended family circle and all her dear friends.