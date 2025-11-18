Today’s death notices – Tuesday, November 18

James “Seamus” Farry Peacefully 16th November 2025 148 Hillview Road, Enniskillen Dearly beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Josephine (Josie) Farry (Paul Brazil), Catherine (Cathy) Lunny (Niall Lunny), Róisin McKinley (Neville McKinley) and James (Jimmy) Farry (Kiera McCluskey). Devoted grandfather to Ryan Brewster/Catriona Maguire, Niamh, Molly and Holly (RIP) Lunny, Lily and Clara McKinley, Pearce (RIP), Jasper and Eden Farry, and great grandfather to Aiobhinn Brewster. Brother of Sean (RIP), PJ (RIP), Jean McQuillan (RIP), Molly Doherty, Olivine Cox, Margaret Shannon, Liam (RIP), Carmel McGrade, Bernadette McGrade and Owen. Seamus will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his loving family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Seamus will repose in John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen from 4–8pm on Tuesday 18th November. Family home private please. Funeral mass for Seamus will take place on Wednesday 19th November at 11am in St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Seamus: “May you rest in eternal peace, until we meet again.”

Kathleen “Vera” Leonard, 16th November 2025, Late of 114 Derrygonnelly Road, Brughas. Loving wife of the late Frank Beloved mother of Claire Silo (George), Ruth (Dean) and Marcus Dear sister of Frankie and her late siblings Molly, Rose, Peggy, Agnes, Thomas, John, Philip and Pat. Cherished grandmother of Rachel and Oliver Kathleen is deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours Kathleen will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, BT74 6AN from 7.30pm – 10pm on Monday 17th November. Funeral mass for Kathleen will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 19th November in Sacred Heart Church, Boho with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Kathleen “Heaven is now your home”

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Gallagher, 15th November 2025, Formerly of Meadow Lane, Enniskillen, late of The Tilery Nursing Home, Florencecourt. Loving wife of the late Tommy Dear sister of Bridie Bowles (Micky) and her late siblings Jack, Phil, Kathleen Crawford (Ricky), Mary Anne (Bert) and Francis McManus (Rose) Lizzie is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her nieces & nephews, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Lizzie will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen on Monday 17th November from 5–7pm. Funeral mass for Lizzie will take place on Tuesday 18th November at 10am in St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Killesher Cemetery. Lizzie “Eternal life in heaven is the gift of Gods love for you”