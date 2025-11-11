Today’s death notices – Tuesday, November 11

The death has occurred of John Anthony Gallagher, Loughshore Rd., Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Funeral arrangements later. Family home is private please.

Roy Hollihead, 9th November 2025, 620 Sligo Road, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 5FN. Passed away after a short illness at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Rosaleen, beloved pops of Jane (John), Shelly (Angela) and Jo. Devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Predeceased by his sister Rita (Norman). Roy will be greatly missed by his loving family, all his extended family, his neighbours and friends. His remains will be reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 3.00pm to 9.00pm. Removal from his residence at 10.30am on Wednesday to St. Joseph’s Church, Mullaghdun for 11.00am funeral mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Kirkpatrick, 8th November 2025, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Edith May, late of Sunnyside, Belleek. A much-loved wife of the late Thomas, and a devoted mother of Carol (Keith), Averil (Paul), Alan (Michelle), Nigel (Cristina) and Sharon (Ian). A very dear sister of the late Joan and David, and a very special grandmother and great-grandmother. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Edith will take place on Wednesday at 11.00am in Belleek Parish Church, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family home private please. Donations in memory of Edith are to Chest Heart & Stroke. Please make all cheques payable to “CHSNI” and forward to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Drumclay Park North, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Edith will be forever lovingly remembered by all her family, family circle and friends. Psalm 27 – “The Lord is my light and my salvation, whom should I fear.”