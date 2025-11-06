Today’s death notices – Thursday, November 6

Seamus McBrien, Cushwash, 50 Moorlough Road, Lisnaskea Co. Fermanagh, BT92 ODW. 5th November 2025 peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Anna (née Reilly) and loving father to Jaqueline Harrison (Conor), Marina Bulger (Paul), Martin, Barry (Caroline) Derrylin, and Shane (Derrylin). Loving brother of Joe (Mary), Martin, Patricia Leddy (Eamon) and Ann O’Hagen (John R.I.P). Predeceased by his brothers Francie, Paul (Ethna) and Pete (Nula). Seamus will repose at his late residence tomorrow (Thursday) from 1pm until 8pm with removal on Friday morning at 9.30am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 10 o’clock funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family home private to family at all other times please. Seamus will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Rheumatoid Arthritis c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA or any family member. Seamus’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea. St Anthony pray for him.

Patsy Lynch (Patricia) (née Ward), 4 Adrian Heights, Donagh, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Wednesday 5th November 2025, peacefully in South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Jimmy and devoted mother to Monica Boyle (Paddy R.I.P) and Martin (Katrina). A special granny of ?isin (Marie), Garbhán, Béibhinn, Keeva, Siofra, Brenna and her great-grand-daughter Saoirse. Loving sister of Kate. Predeceased by her siblings John, Terry, Gene, Mickey (Dympna), Josie, Mary and Ellen. Patsy will repose at her late residence tomorrow Thursday from 1pm until 9pm and again Friday from 1pm until 9pm. Removal from her late residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Donagh for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Patsy will be deeply missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grand-child, sister, sister-in-law Dympna, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Patsy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/donagh. St Martin de Porres pray for her.

MINNS, Joan Marian, 4th November 2025, peacefully at her home, Drumlin Heights, Enniskillen. Joan Marian, dearly loved wife of Steve, devoted mother of Adrian (Aislinn) and Graham (Arthea), and cherished grandmother of Dylan, Charlie and Daithi. House strictly private, please. Removal on Friday, 7th November, to Rossorry Parish Church, arriving at 6.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Joan will take place on Saturday, 8th November, at 1.00pm in Rossorry Parish Church, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made to Marie Curie. Cheques should be made payable to Marie Curie and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES or online at wtmorrison.com. Joan will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”