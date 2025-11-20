Today’s death notices – Thursday, November 20

ARMSTRONG, Ian 19th November 2025, peacefully at home. Late of Bangor and Letterbreen, Enniskillen. Ian, much-loved son of Helen (McElmurray) and Roy (Armstrong). Family homes private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES, on Friday 21st November from 5.00 pm – 7.00 pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Ian will take place in Florencecourt Methodist Church on Saturday 22nd November at 12.00 noon, followed by a private burial. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Guide Dogs NI and Make-A-Wish (NI). Cheques should be made payable to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES, or donate online via wtmorrison.com. “Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

McCOURT, John Hugh (Jack) 18th November 2025, unexpectedly and peacefully, at his home. John Hugh ‘Jack’, late of Drumderg, 27 Sligo Line, Letterbreen. A cherished husband of Eveline, a devoted father of Linda (Ian), Sandra (Davy), John (Lorraine), Robert, and Jacqueline (Davy) and a much-loved brother of Freda (the late Archie), Jim (Sylvia) and the late Joan, Evelyn, Hazel, and Winston. Also a very special grandfather of Lindsay, Lee, Rebecca, Scott, Ryan, Amy, Katy, Erin, Emily and the late Thomas and Lucianna and a very special great-grandfather of Joey and Max. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Jack will take place on Friday at 1.00pm in Letterbreen Methodist Church, followed by a private family interment. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at Letterbreen Methodist Hall on Thursday evening from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. Donations in memory of Jack are to Letterbreen Methodist Church. Please make all cheques payable to ‘Letterbreen Methodist Church’ and forward to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Jack will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by his loving wife, Eveline, and family and all the family circle. “The Day Thou Gavest Lord is Ended.”

Charlie Gallagher, Meenawargy, Belcoo. 18th November 2025. Died peacefully at home in the loving embrace of his family. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Audrey. Devoted father to Adrian (Tina), Virginia, Adeline and Regina, wonderful grandfather to Michael, Carl, Shauna, Aoibhinn, Eoin, Ríon, Caitlin and Naoise and great-grandfather of Indie, Darcey, Dáithí, Alfie and Conall. A dear brother to Bridie and Dympna and a very special brother-in-law to Geraldine. Charlie’s close friends and neighbours are welcome to call at the family home to pay their respects on Thursday 20th from 2pm to 5pm. All other times are private to family only. Funeral cortege will leave his late residence at 10.30am on Friday 21st November for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie, c/o Paschal Conway Funeral Director. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv › belcoo. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.