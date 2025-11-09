Today’s death notices – Sunday, November 9

Olive McElroy, 3 Galloon Gardens, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, died Saturday 8th November 2025, peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late John-Pat and Eliza, a loving sister to Anna Ingram (Liam), Geraldine Carson, and predeceased by her brother Sean (Mary). Funeral arrangements to follow.

MULLIGAN, Catherine, 50 Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh BT920LU. Friday 7th November 2025, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Omagh Hospital. Loving wife to Tomo, mother to Kayleigh, Pearse, Erin, Annemarie, daughter to Marie and Colm Noble, sister to Bernie, Caroline, Brenda and grandmother to Luca James. May Catherine’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Catherine will be reposing at her home from 12.00 noon on Sunday until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11.00am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Catherine’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea.