Today’s death notices – Sunday, November 23

GRAY Robert John – 21st November 2025. Died unexpectedly at home. A beloved husband of the late Mairead Gray, a devoted father of Jayne (Carson), Jason (Lisa) and Simon (Joanna), a very special grandfather to Kori, Jenson, Dylan and Grace and loving Uncle to Tom, Austyn, Aidan, Kelli, Debbie and Jonathan. Brother to Margaret Duncan (Roger – New Zealand) and Brother-In-Law to Pauric & Marie Monaghan (London) and Roger Duncan. Predeceased his parents Robert James and Sarah (Sally). House Strictly Private Please. Remains leaving family residence on Tuesday 25th November 2025 at 12:30pm going to Ardess Parish Church for service at 1pm, followed by committal at the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Ardess Parish Church, C/o Jim Barnett Funeral Directors, Mill Street, Irvinestown or any family member. Deeply regretted missed by his sorrowing daughter, sons, sister and the entire family circle. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Gibson (Ex Merchant Navy), 20th November 2025, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at the South West Acute Hospital. Eric Wilfred, late of 11 High Street, Tullyhommon, Kesh, BT93 8BD. A much-loved husband of the late Rita, and a very dear brother of John (Jean), Selene (Raymond), Catherine and the late Edward, Jim, Jean, Madge, Andy, Jack, Molly, Iris, and Cyril. Also, a dear uncle to his nieces and nephews. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at Eric’s late home tomorrow (Saturday) from 2.00pm until 8.00pm. Please note; all other times are private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Eric will take place on Sunday at 2.00pm in Templecarne Parish Church, Pettigo, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Eric will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all his family and family circle. “Resting where no shadows fall.”

Bridie Curran (née Mulligan) Farranascullogue, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, BT92 OAH. Died Friday 21st November 2025 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John and loving mother to Gerlyn (Patrick), Liam (Imelda), Sean, Dominic (Thelma), Collie (Ann-Marie) and Regina (Jason). Predeceased by her daughter Brenda (R.I.P), and brothers Joe, Richard, Anthony, Jim, Tom and sisters Kathleen, May, Mena, Annie and Aggie (Tommy). Bridie will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB this evening (Fri) from 5pm until 9pm and again tomorrow (Sat) from 5pm until 9pm also Sunday afternoon from 2pm until 5pm. Removal from family home on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 o’clock funeral mass with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family home private at all times please. Bridie will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, twenty grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law and the entire family circle. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia Society N.I. or Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey funeral directors, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA or any family member. Bridie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea St Anthony pray for her.