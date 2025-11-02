Today’s death notices – Sunday, November 2

Anna May McManus (Nee Murray), Kilnarainey, Derrylin, 1st November 2025, peacefully, beloved wife of Raymond (RIP), devoted mother of Denis, Marian (Noel Crudden, Kinawley) and Nuala (Raymond Warrington, Newtowngore Co. Leitrim), and Colm who died in infancy (RIP), cherished sister to Johnny, Margaret, Patricia, Kathleen, Eileen and the late Michael (RIP), and devoted grandmother to Niamh, Aishling, Charlene, Conal, Ellen, Alana, Erin, Dylan and Archie. Remains will be reposing at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea, BT92 0LB, Sunday from 3pm until 9pm. Family homes strictly private at all times. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren and extended family circle.