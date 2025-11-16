Today’s death notices – Sunday, November 16

Francis (Frank) Shiels, 10 Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Saturday 15th November 2025 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Elaine and loving father to James (Rosie), Mark, Julie (David Hull), Patrick, Gary (Ann-Marie), Susan (Nick Seddon) and Angela (Ben Bateson). Brother of Eamon, Gerry, Brian, Sheila, Marie, Sandra, Theresa, Caroline and predeceased by his brothers John and Noel and his sister Mary. Frank will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB tomorrow Sunday afternoon from 4pm until 8pm and again Monday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from the family home in Carrowshee Park on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery Maguiresbridge. Family home private on Tuesday morning please. Frank will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, his 9 grandchildren, his great grandson, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA or any family member. Frank’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea. St Padre Pio pray for him.