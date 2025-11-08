+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

Today’s death notices – Saturday, November 8

Posted: 6:02 am November 8, 2025

DAY, Christopher David Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 4th November at the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast. Beloved husband of Moira, brother of Alison and Beverly, loving father of Angela, Huw and Toby, devoted grandfather of Mia, Isabelle, Ella, Lucy, Callie and Mara. A service to celebrate Chris’ life will be held at Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium on Tuesday 18th November at 3pm. As a former merchant seaman, Chris was a staunch supporter of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent directly to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) 8 Seacliff Road, Bangor BT20 5EY or donate online at https://rnli.org. Chris will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his friends and wider family circle.

Related posts:

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s death notices – Monday, October 27 Today’s death notices – Tuesday, October 28
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2025 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA