Today’s death notices – Saturday, November 8

DAY, Christopher David Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 4th November at the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast. Beloved husband of Moira, brother of Alison and Beverly, loving father of Angela, Huw and Toby, devoted grandfather of Mia, Isabelle, Ella, Lucy, Callie and Mara. A service to celebrate Chris’ life will be held at Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium on Tuesday 18th November at 3pm. As a former merchant seaman, Chris was a staunch supporter of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent directly to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) 8 Seacliff Road, Bangor BT20 5EY or donate online at https://rnli.org. Chris will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his friends and wider family circle.