Today’s death notices – Saturday, November 29

The death has occurred of Kevin Gilmartin 25 Cliff Rd. Belleek, Co. Fermanagh BT93 3FL after a short illness, peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Remains will repose at his home on Sunday from 2pm until 6pm with house private at all other times please. Remains will leave his residence on Monday firstly travelling up Main St. Belleek and then returning back through Belleek to arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director or any family member. Deeply loved and forever missed by his wife Veronica, daughters Pauline, Carlin(Peter), Marian (Peter), grandchildren Hannah, Noah, Daniel, Peter and Matthew, sisters Mary and Anne, family circle and friends. Kevin is predeceased by his parents Kate and John, his brothers Billy, John, Leo and Michael and his sister Kathleen. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed.

Kerry Stennett, Peacefully 27th November 2025 Late of Coach House, 83-85 Queens Road, Watford and formerly of Derrin Park, Cornagrade, Enniskillen Beloved daughter of the late Rosemary and Seamus Stennett Loving sister of Steven (Sue) and cherished aunt of Jack Kerry is deeply regretted and very sadly missed by all her loving family, extended family circle, friends and her loyal companion Luna FUNERAL DETAILS TO FOLLOW