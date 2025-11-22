Today’s death notices – Saturday, November 22

Gibson (Ex Merchant Navy), 20th November 2025, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at the South West Acute Hospital. Eric Wilfred, late of 11 High Street, Tullyhommon, Kesh, BT93 8BD. A much-loved husband of the late Rita, and a very dear brother of John (Jean), Selene (Raymond), Catherine and the late Edward, Jim, Jean, Madge, Andy, Molly, Iris, and Cyril. Also, a dear uncle to his nieces and nephews. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at Eric’s late home tomorrow (Saturday) from 2.00pm until 8.00pm. Please note; all other times are private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Eric will take place on Sunday at 2.00pm in Templecarne Parish Church, Pettigo, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Eric will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all his family and family circle. “Resting where no shadows fall.”

Bridie Curran (née Mulligan) Farranascullogue, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. BT92 OAH. Died Friday 21st November 2025 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John and loving mother to Gerlyn (Patrick), Liam (Imelda), Sean, Dominic (Thelma), Collie (Ann-Marie) and Regina (Jason). Predeceased by her daughter Brenda (R.I.P), and brothers Joe, Richard, Anthony, Jim, Tom and sisters Kathleen, May, Mena, Annie and Aggie (Tommy). Bridie will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB this evening (Fri) from 5pm until 9pm and again tomorrow (Sat) from 5pm until 9pm also Sunday afternoon from 2pm until 5pm. Removal from family home on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 o’clock funeral mass with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family home private at all times please. Bridie will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, twenty grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law and the entire family circle. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia Society N.I. or Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey funeral directors, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA or any family member. Bridie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea. St Anthony pray for her.

Reilly, Gary. Peacefully, Wednesday 12th November 2025 at St James’s Hospital, Leeds surrounded by his loving family. Late of Austhorpe Road, Leeds and formerly Lurganboy Park, Newtownbutler. Loving father of Joseph, cherished friend to former wife Faye and loving partner of Jennifer. Beloved brother of Keith (Lorraine), Tracy and Martin (Martina). Predeceased by parents Carol (nee Halpin) and Paddy (RIP). Sadly missed but fondly remembered by a wide circle of family and friends. Gary’s remains will leave his late residence at 43 Southwood Road, Leeds at 10am Tuesday 2nd December 2025 arriving at Hughes Funeral Home, York Road at 10.30am for a Service of Commemoration of Gary’s life. Burial afterwards in Killingbeck Catholic Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to MacMillan Cancer Support can be made online through their website. May Gary’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace.