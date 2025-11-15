Today’s death notices – Saturday, November 15

Madeline Beatty (nee Foy) 14th November 2025 Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Graan Abbey Nursing Home. Late of Rosnarick Close, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh. A loving wife of the late Bobby, and a dear mother to Eugene (Sharon), Patricia, Martin and the late Robert and Sean RIP. Madeline will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Charlene, Shaunagh, Ailisha, Shannon, Kieran, Declan and Aidan and her great grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her family and friends. Madeline will be reposing at her daughter Patricia’s home 144 Derryree Wood, Lisnaskea, BT92 OLG tomorrow Saturday 15th November 2025 from 2pm until 9pm and on Sunday from 2pm until 4pm. Removal on Sunday evening at 5pm to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday 17th November at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. St Joseph pray for her.

The death has occured of Oliver (Ollie) McLoughlin, 26 Clones Road, Lurganboy, Newtownbutler, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh on Friday14th of November suddenly but peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents James and Molly McLoughlin, his sisters Kitty, Eileen, and Agnes and by his brothers Barney and Charlie. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his wife Anna (née Melarkey) and his much loved children Aidan (Michelle), Brendan (Una) and Gary (Amanda). Go raibh suaimhneas síoraí air. May he rest in peace. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Vera Nugent (nee Calgie) R.I.P, 1 Glendurragh Park, Kesh Co. Fermanagh BT93 1SN. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, 14th November 2025, at the Graan Nursing Home, Enniskillen. Beloved wife of the late Francie R.I.P, dearly loved mother of Joe and partner Kerry, loving grandmother of Freya and cherished sister of the late Jim R.I.P. Vera will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Saturday 15th November from 6pm to 8pm and on Sunday 16th from 6pm to 8pm. Family time please at all other times. Funeral will leave the funeral home on Monday morning at 10.30am arriving at Saint Josephs Church, Ederney for 11am Requiem mass followed by Interment in Edenclaw Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be veiwed on the parish webcam (Culmaine Parish). Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing, son (partner), granddaughter and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Soul.

Dooris, Desmond “Dessie” Peacefully 14th November 2025 20 Brackvede Park, Enniskillen Dearly beloved husband of Pimluck and loving father of Kevin (Alana) and Simon. Devoted grandfather to Rosa, Patrick, Eoin and Nina Dear son of the late Richard and Evelyn Dooris. Dearly loved brother of Richard (Maria), Kathleen Corrigan (Francy), Margaret Lynagh (Patrick R.I.P), Gerald, Jim (RIP), Evelyn Gaffney (Gerry), Fanchea, Regina Thompson (Bobby) and the late baby Kevin. Dessie, will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his loving family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Dessie will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, BT74 6AN on Sunday 16th November from 4-8pm. Funeral mass for Dessie will take place on Monday 17th November at 11am at St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Mass available to watch on Parish webcam. Family flowers only please. Dessie, “You are now a member of the household of God.” Ephesians 2:19