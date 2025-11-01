Today’s death notices – Saturday, November 1

Lucy, William Hubert, 11 Lisgoole Park, Enniskillen BT745ND, died 29th October 2025 R.I.P. Reposing at St Mary’s Church Arney on Sunday 2nd November from 3 pm to 6 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday 3rd November at 11 am with interment in adjoining Cemetery afterwards. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, sisters, Frances (Francis), Margaret (Tommy), Marie, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends. Predeceased by his loving parents, William and Mary, and brother Freddy.

RUSSELL, Victor James 28th October 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Mullyknock, Tempo Road, Enniskillen. Victor James, dearly loved husband of Jane, much-loved father of Patrick (Aileen), Katie, and Deirdre (Tom), and a devoted grandfather to Clementine, Laurie, and Marianne. House private, please. The Funeral Ceremony for the life of Victor will take place in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen BT94 2ES on Monday 3rd November at 11.00am, followed by a private burial. Victor will be lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle.