+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

Today’s death notices – Monday, November 3

Posted: 6:02 am November 3, 2025

Anna May McManus (Nee Murray), Kilnarainey, Derrylin, 1st November 2025, peacefully, beloved wife of Raymond (RIP), devoted mother of Denis, Marian (Noel Crudden, Kinawley) and Nuala (Raymond Warrington, Newtowngore Co. Leitrim), and Colm who died in infancy (RIP), cherished sister to Johnny, Margaret, Patricia, Kathleen, Eileen and the late Michael (RIP), and devoted grandmother to Niamh, Aishling, Charlene, Conal, Ellen, Alana, Erin, Dylan and Archie. Remains will be reposing at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea, BT92 0LB, Sunday from 3pm until 9pm. Family homes strictly private at all times. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren and extended family circle.

Related posts:

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s death notices – Thursday, October 23
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2025 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA