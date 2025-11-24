Today’s death notices – Monday, November 24

Donald (Don) Whitley, Belfast and formerly Lisbellaw. Don passed away Saturday 22nd November 2025, peacefully in the Regional Intensive Care Unit, RVH, Belfast, surrounded by his adoring family. Darling husband of Rosie, and dearest son of Melvin, and his late Mother Meta. Cherished brother of Edith (Chris), David, Heather (Raymond), Barbara (Mervyn), Doris (Robbie) and Richard. Dearest Son-in-law of Joan and her late husband Willie, and sisters-in-law Carole (Hugh) and Arlene (Derek). Treasured Uncle of Kelly (David) and Michael, Paul (Sarah) and Gary (Donna), Christopher (Jenny), Judy (David) and Anna (Luke), Darcie (Gary) and Katie (Paul), Ashley and Jenna (Chris). Doting Great Uncle of Zach and Finn, Tori and Robbie, Jessica, Ashley and Holly, Ellie and Sam, Poppy, Bray and Rohan, and Bea. Loved by his wider family circle, and his dear and valued friends. Just look for me and love me, as I know I loved you. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The death has occured of Violet Irwin (wife of the late Albert), 461 Lattone Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh BT93 4EG. Remains will repose in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh BT94 2ES, on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Family home private at all times please. Remains will arrive in Garrison Parish Church on Tuesday for Funeral Service at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to the Friends of the Cancer Centre, c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison or any family member. Cheques to be made payable to Friends of the Cancer Centre. Forever loved and deeply missed by sons Stuart, Alan and Stephen, brothers Austin (Sadie), Victor (Linda), all the Irwin family, Violet’s extended family circle and all her dear friends.