Today’s death notices – Monday, November 10

Roy Hollihead, 9th November 2025, 620 Sligo Road, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 5FN. Passed away after a short illness at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Rosaleen, beloved pops of Jane (John), Shelly (Angela) and Jo. Devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Predeceased by his sister Rita (Norman). Roy will be greatly missed by his loving family, all his extended family, his neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed. House private at present please. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Kirkpatrick, 8th November 2025, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Edith May, late of Sunnyside Belleek. A much-loved wife of the late Thomas, and a devoted mother of Carol (Keith), Averil (Paul), Alan (Michelle), Nigel (Cristina) and Sharon (Ian). A very dear sister of the late Joan and David, and a very special grandmother and great grandmother. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Edith will take place on Wednesday at 11.00am in Belleek Parish Church, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family home private please. Donations in memory of Edith are to Chest Heart & Stroke. Please make all cheques payable to “CHSNI” and forward to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Drumclay Park North, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Edith will be forever lovingly remembered by all her family, family circle and friends. Psalm 27 – “The Lord is my light and my salvation, whom should I fear.”

Siobhan Morris, 5th November 2025, late of 53 Silverhill Manor, Enniskillen. Beloved mother of Jordan Nolan and Stacey Nolan. Dearly loved daughter of Mary and the late Laurence and dear sister of Paul (Ann-Marie), Ciaran, Aidan, David, Deirdre, Fiona and the late Cathal. Siobhan is deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, extended family circle and friends. Siobhan will repose at her late residence on Sunday 9th November from 3pm – 7pm for family and Siobhan’s close friends. House private at all other times please. Cremation ceremony for family and Siobhan’s close friends only will take place at 12 noon on Monday 10th November at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Siobhan, “May your gentle soul rest in peace.”