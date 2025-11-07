+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Today’s death notices – Friday, November 7

Posted: 6:02 am November 7, 2025

Mary Swift (nee McHugh), Galliagh Park, Enniskillen, Thursday 6th November 2025, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her partner Tommy Murphy RIP. Dearly loved sister of Breege Maguire and late Eileen Gilheaney RIP. Beloved aunt of Carina McManus, Livinus Gilheaney, Clare Gilheaney, Edel Shannon, Ronan Gilheaney, Aine Murphy, Dermot Gilheaney, Cahir Gilheaney, Noel Maguire, Elaine Mitchell, Colleen Magee, Cathal & Aidan Maguire. Mary will be reposing at her niece Clare Gilheaney’s home, 29 Drumhack Road, Drumbrochas, Macken BT92 3DQ Thursday from 6 pm, Friday 12 noon to 9 pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Killesher followed by burial in St Mary’s graveyard, Arney. Mary will be missed and lovingly remembered by all her family & friends.

