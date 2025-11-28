Today’s death notices – Friday, November 28

DUNBAR – 25th November 2025 Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Derrylin Road, Bellanaleck, Enniskillen. Fleming, beloved husband of Nancy, dearly loved father of Gail (Marco), Lora (Tiago), Emma, Kerry (Liam) and Daniel (Nina), and a devoted grandfather to Gage, Éire, Jordan, Sebastian, Reuben, Ava, Freya, Logan and Noah, and great-grandfather of Jackson. Family homes strictly private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Thursday 27th November, from 5.00 pm – 7.00 pm. The funeral service will take place on Friday 28th November in Enniskillen Elim Pentecostal Church at 2.00 pm, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made to the Cardiac Care Unit, South West Acute Hospital, in recognition of the exceptional care received. Cheques should be made payable to the Cardiac Care Unit SWAH and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, or made online at wtmorrison.com. Fleming will be lovingly remembered by his family and the entire family circle. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” — Psalm 116:15.

Catherine Brennan (nee Gilleece), Rockview House, 51 Stragowna Road, Kinawley BT92 4DH, 26th November 2025, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Vincent and dear mother of Martina (Noel), Geraldine (Dessie), Nuala (Marty) and the late Pauline RIP, sister of Peter and the late Jean, Tiesy and James RIP. Remains reposing at her home Thursday 12.00 noon to 9.00 pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30 to arrive for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St Naile’s Church, Kinawley followed by burial thereafter. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, brother, grandchildren Noelle, Darren, Aaron, Aisling and Cara, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

McCLEAN, William 25th November 2025, peacefully in his 96th year at Millcroft Care Home, Enniskillen. Late of Cavan’s and Corrylongford, Fivemiletown. William, beloved husband of the late Mary, dearly loved father of Kathryn (John) and Donald (Ruth), and a devoted grandfather to Gavin, Charles (Kerri), Lloyd (Ciara), Mark (Shelane), Alice (Nathan), George and great-grandfather of Harrison. A much-loved brother of Elizabeth and the late Jim, John, Robbie and Francis. Family home strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Friday 28th November, from 5.00 pm – 7.00 pm. The funeral service will take place on Saturday 29th November in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home at 1.00 pm, followed by burial in Sydare Cemetery. William will be lovingly remembered by his family and the entire family circle.