Today’s death notices – Friday, November 21

ORR, Mary Florence (Florrie) November 19th 2025 peacefully at her home, 49 Skeoge Road, Cornamuckla, Brookeborough, Co. Fermanagh, MARY FLORENCE (FLORRIE), dearly beloved wife of the late Tommie and dear mother of Myrtle (Ivan), Raymond (Myrtle) and Ronnie (Sharon), grandmother of Melaine (Andrew), Ross, Alan (Sarah), Suzanne (Rhys), Lindsey and Andrew, loving great-grandmother of Hollie, William and Louis, sister of Emily and the late Jim, Rebecca and Peggy. Family and friends are welcome to call at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Friday at 1pm for service in Aghavea Parish Church, followed by interment in St. Ronan’s Churchyard, Colebrooke at approx. 4pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Aghavea Parish Church. Please make cheques payable to Aghavea Parish Church and send to Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 0LE. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family and friends. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.