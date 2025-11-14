Today’s death notices – Friday, November 14

Reilly, Gary Peacefully, Wednesday 12th November at St James’s Hospital, Leeds surrounded by his loving family. Late of Austhorpe Road, Leeds and formerly Lurganboy Park, Newtownbutler. Loving father of Joseph, cherished friend to former wife Faye and loving partner of Jennifer. Beloved brother of Keith (Lorraine) Tracy and Martin (Martina). Predeceased by parents Carol (nee Halpin) and Paddy (RIP). Sadly missed but fondly remembered by a wide circle of family and friends. Funeral arrangements at a later date. May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace.