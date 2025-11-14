+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

Today’s death notices – Friday, November 14

Posted: 6:01 am November 14, 2025

Reilly, Gary Peacefully, Wednesday 12th November at St James’s Hospital, Leeds surrounded by his loving family. Late of Austhorpe Road, Leeds and formerly Lurganboy Park, Newtownbutler. Loving father of Joseph, cherished friend to former wife Faye and loving partner of Jennifer. Beloved brother of Keith (Lorraine) Tracy and Martin (Martina). Predeceased by parents Carol (nee Halpin) and Paddy (RIP). Sadly missed but fondly remembered by a wide circle of family and friends. Funeral arrangements at a later date. May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

Related posts:

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s death notices – Tuesday, October 28 Today’s death notices – Saturday, November 8
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2025 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA